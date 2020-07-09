Bhopal: MANIT calls 40 workers back to work sans precaution

Bhopal: More than 40 workers with families reached Bhopal at 5.32 am on Thursday shoved in three four-wheelers.

The workers, who somehow managed to reach their homes, had to return as Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology asked them to join work.

Mahendra (name changed) was found sitting on the footpath with his seven-month-old girl and his wife searching in the sack for something to eat. No different was the situation of any other worker who reached Bhopal.

A woman, with her veil on, told Free Press that just a month ago she managed to get home with her 4-year-old son. They were stuck in Bhopal without any food or daily essentials and now her husband’s boss called him back to work, she said.

Hari (name changed), the 62-year-old worker sporting his ‘Gamchha’, said the lockdown left all the people in his community scared. It was for the first time that the whole nation was on hold, he said. This made him realize the virus was fatal, he added.

Hari said that he works at MANIT with his son and his son has a daughter too. He was scared for their lives amid corona. The virus might be fatal but if he would not work his family would die, said Hari.