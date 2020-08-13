Coronavirus in Bhopal: Quarantine centres turn high-risk spots as Covid suspects share common toilets

BHOPAL: Quarantine facilities in the city are emerging as high risk centres exposing corona suspects to the infection. People sharing the quarantine centres are also made to share toilets and bathrooms thus making them more vulnerable to contracting the virus.

The centres though have required number of toilets, however, with the surge in number of suspects, the centres amenities are shared by many thus exposing all to high risk.

At home, the suspect remains at low risk while at the quarantine centre the chances of him contracting the virus as more as people from different localities come together to share a place. At least 100 to 200 people are housed in a quarantine centre, which have been set up in college hostels.

Corona patient, who was taken to Advance Medical College (Kolar) Quarantine centre, said that the authorities did not allow him to remain in home quarantine because of the non-availability of separate room with attached lat-bath and also because the lat-bath at home was shared by other housemates. As per the guideline of the health department, home isolation is not allowed for a corona suspect if they do not have a separate room with lat-bath attached, he said.