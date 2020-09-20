Coronavirus in Bhopal: ‘Night curfew' to return, public movement barred except for emergency purpose

The district administration has issued new guidelines reintroducing ‘night curfew’ and prohibiting any public movement between 10:30 pm to 6:00 am except for medical and other emergency purposes.

Issuing new guidelines under the under prohibitory orders ahead of the festive season, the collector Avinash Lawania on Sunday stated that garba programmes during the Navratri festival will remain prohibited while cinema halls, swimming pools, internet parks will remain closed. Schools, colleges and coaching classes will continue to remain closed, however, classes onwards standard 9th can be run with Standard Operational Procedure (SOP). Online learning and distance learning will be allowed with 50 per cent teaching staff.

As per the directives, lockdown in containment will continue and control room will be set up to monitor the situation. All cinema halls, swimming pools, internet parks, theaters will remain closed. Permission from district administration is must for holding social and cultural programmes with less than 100 people. Maximum height of idols will be six feet and no religious procession will be permitted. Pandal size will be 10x10 and no Garba performance will be allowed during the Navratri.

Loud speakers will be allowed as per the guidelines sent by Supreme Court. Only 10 devotees will be permitted to attend the immersion ritual. Mask, safe distancing and hand hygiene are to be strictly adhered to at the pandals during the festival.

Shops and markets will be allowed to remain open till 8:00pm. Chemists, restaurants will be allowed to run their affairs even after 8:00pm. Traders have been instructed to maintain 1 meter (gaj) distance between two customers and ensure adherence to other COvid-19 guidelines.

Public movement of persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years old and pregnant women and patients with comorbidities, will generally remain restricted. Teams constituted will continue monitoring the implementation of said guidelines and action will be taken against violators under section 188 of IPC.