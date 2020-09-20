Bhopal: Police book a woman for dumping her 1-year-old daughter in Upper Lake

The Talaiya police have booked a woman for dumping her daughter in the upper lake.

The body of a 1-year-old girl was found in the lake on Friday. The girl was dressed well and was wearing anklets and bangles.

The 21-year-old woman, Sarita Chaurasia had eloped with her paramour on Thursday. She and her paramour reached Bhopal and they killed the girl, dumping her in the lake. The reason for killing the girl was not known.

Later, they went missing.

On the other hand, her family members in Raisen district lodged a missing person complaint. Police were searching for the woman and her daughter.

Meanwhile, when Talaiya police came to know about the missing girl and woman, they contacted the family members who arrived on Saturday.

They revealed that the woman was in an affair with a man named Shubham. She had eloped with him, said the police.