Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 274 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 274 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 15,148. The death toll in the city is 358 and 12,725 patients have recovered from the infection.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday:

1. A person from CM House tested positive for COVID-19.

2. A person from Raj Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Seven people from GMC were infected from the virus.

4. One person from AIIMS was infected from the virus.

5. Two people from Jaypee Hospital reported positive.

6. One person from RKDF hospital reported positive.

7. Three soldiers from EME Centre tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Two people from military camp tested positive for COVID-19.

9. Two people from 25th battalion reported positive.

10. Two people from Gauravi centre were infected from the virus.

11. Six people from Gulabinagar were infected from the virus.

12. Six people from Chitragupta Nagar tested positive for coronavirus.

13. Four people with Char Imli were infected.

14. One person reported positive from Jahangirabad.

15. Three people reported positive from Judges Colony Idgah Hills.

Meanwhile, 92,605 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in the country, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619. The death toll climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours. The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.