Coronavirus in Bhopal: IAS officer, wife among 35 new positive cases

BHOPAL: An IAS officer and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19 in state capital on Wednesday. Besides, Raj Bhavan reported eight more positive cases on the day taking the corona patient count at Raj Bhawan to 24.

The COVID-19 count in capital city rose to 2698 on Wednesday with the addition of 35 fresh cases, during the past 24 hours. The city has reported 91 corona-related deaths so far. The second test report of the Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary has against confirmed him positive. The IAS officer is the second person from the department to have contracted the disease, earlier an employee had tested positive for the infection. Earlier, four employees of Energy department at the secretariat had contracted the infection. The offices of the UAD and Energy department lie in close proximity and personnel posted at these establishments have been infected with the covid-19

Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary, said, “Samples of sixty personnel of the battalion at Raj Bhavan were collected and out of them eight have been diagnosed with Covid-19. With fresh cases, the corona count at Raj Bhavan has gone up to 24, which includes 12 security personnel.”