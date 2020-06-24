Coronavirus in Bhopal: IAS officer, wife among 35 new positive cases

BHOPAL: An IAS officer and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19 in state capital on Wednesday. Besides, Raj Bhavan reported eight more positive cases on the day taking the corona patient count at Raj Bhawan to 24.
The COVID-19 count in capital city rose to 2698 on Wednesday with the addition of 35 fresh cases, during the past 24 hours. The city has reported 91 corona-related deaths so far. The second test report of the Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary has against confirmed him positive. The IAS officer is the second person from the department to have contracted the disease, earlier an employee had tested positive for the infection. Earlier, four employees of Energy department at the secretariat had contracted the infection. The offices of the UAD and Energy department lie in close proximity and personnel posted at these establishments have been infected with the covid-19
Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary, said, “Samples of sixty personnel of the battalion at Raj Bhavan were collected and out of them eight have been diagnosed with Covid-19. With fresh cases, the corona count at Raj Bhavan has gone up to 24, which includes 12 security personnel.”
Two members of a family were been tested positive at Gali No-3, Kaji Camp. Old Nurses Hostel has reported one positive case, informed Chaudhary. Bairagarh reported three positives which include one each from One-tree hills, community hall and Rahul Nagar. Two members of a family at Prabhu Nagar, Idgah Hills have been diagnosed with the infection. Two more family members of the family at Signature99 (Kolar) have contracted the infection. Already one person of the family is being treated for the infection.
One case each surfaced from Anna Nagar, Khanugaon, Dairy Farm (Khanugaon), Bharat Talkies, Bagsewania, Amrai (Bagsewania), Congress Nagar, Golpura, Dhobi Gali (Budhwara), and Barkhedi Patra. The number of patients in Khanugaon has teached two. Similarly, two persons have been tested positive in Bagsewania.
Meanwhile, in wake of surfacing of fresh corona cases in the Secretariat, Mantralayeen Karamchari Sangh president Sudhir Nayak has demanded proper implementation of COVID-19 health protocol at the building.
