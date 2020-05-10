Coronavirus in Bhopal: Four more deaths, 37 fresh positive cases

There is no let up in coronavirus spread in state capital as it recorded a major jump in positive case as well as death toll. Bhopal recorded four deaths and 37 positive cases in last 24 hours.

However, focus has been given on sample collections and survey in hotspots and worst affected areas. Some of the containments have been totally sealed to prevent further spread of the pandemic decease.

One TI, two GMC doctors are among 37 tested positive on Saturday. With four more deaths in last 24 hours, the loss of lives due to the virus has risen to 29.

Today, children in the age group of two, six and nine years were found positive.

As per the police, Jahangirabad recorded 160 positive cases and nine deaths so far. In the last two-three days, it recorded major jump in positive cases. Following this, police officials and their families were shifted to safer place. Jahangirabad area covers Church Road, Convent School area, Bank Colony, Murgi Bazaar, main market, Sabban Chowraha which have been affected the most. Senior police officials has written letter to higher authority.

DIG Irshad Wali said, “More positive cases have come to fore. Even police officials are testing positive leaving the entire department high and dry. Their families are not safe. We are concentrating on hotspots with more and more medico teams have been deployed for survey and sampling”.