Coronavirus in Bhopal: Divisional commissioner office closed after co-op inspector found positive

BHOPAL: Divisional commissioner office was closed on Friday after a cooperative inspector was diagnosed corona infected.

The office was first fully sanitized before being locked. Sample of other employees has been collected and sent for testing.

With 51 new corona cases recorded on Friday, the state capital tally has reached 1774. In all 61 people have died fighting the disease.

After Banganga, the corona has spread its tentacles now in Panchsheel Nagar. SDM Ajay Shukla said, “Two came from Nehru Nagar, one from Panchsheel Nagar, and three from EWS quarter of TT Nagar. Panchsheel Nagar has slum area so administration is keeping a close watch.

Similarly, EWS quarters also recorded positive cases on the day. Corona spread in these congested areas is posing new challenge before the administration even as they are trying hard to stem disease spread in Sudama Nagar of Aishbag area. Five fresh cases each were reported from Aishabag and BDA colony. Budhwara and Acharyar Narendra Dev Nagar reported 3 positive cases each.

Gulab Singh Baghel, Tehsildar, said, “Five positive came from Aishabag, while three of a family in Tilajamalpura have been infected with disease. One person in Shahajanabad and a sanitation staff of Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre (BMHRC) too have been found corona positive.”

In Kotra Sultnabad, sampling and survey work is being carried on war footing as corona blast like condition is prevailing in Kotra-Sultanabad and Nehru Nagar.