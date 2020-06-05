Sanitiser contains alcohol, can't allow in temples, says Bhopal priest after Health Ministry issues SOPs amid Unlock 1.0

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a list of preventive measures to be followed while visiting the places of worship during Unlock 1.0.
At the entrance, there has to be a sanitizer dispenser and provisions for thermal screening, said one of the guidelines from the Ministry. The devotees will be allowed entry only if they use a face cover/masks, they added.
Meanwhile, a priest in Bhopal has objected to the use of sanitizers at the temples saying sanitizers contain alcohol.
“The task of government is to issue the guidelines but I am against the sanitiser machine in the temples because it contains alcohol,” said Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the priest of Bhopal Maa Vaishnavadham Nav Durga Temple. “When we cannot enter a temple after drinking alcohol, then how can we sanitise our hand with alcohol and go inside,” he added.
However, giving another option, Tiwari told ANI, "The machines for washing hands can be installed outside all the temples and soaps can be kept. We will accept that.”
Coming back to the Centre's guidelines, a minimum of 6 feet physical distancing has to be maintained at all times when queuing up for entry. "Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises," they added.
Touching of statues, idols, books etc. is not allowed. Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. to allowed inside the religious place, were some of the preventive measures given by the Centre.
