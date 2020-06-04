Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry issues SOP on preventive measures for religious places amid Unlock 1.0

As the government looks forward to reopening religious places in the nation, after nearly three months of total shutdown, the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to be followed while visiting the places of worship during Unlock 1.0.

Religious places are visited by a large number of people, and to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading, certain preventive measures like social distancing must be maintained to keep things in check.

Here are the specific measures issued by the government that are to be followed to prevent the spread of the virus:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons Shall be in the premises.

All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks

Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played

Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises — duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within premises shall follow social distancing at all times

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized.

Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.

People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines Of CPWO shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range Of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Touching of statues, idols, books etc. not allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

In view of potential threat of spread of the infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. to allowed inside the religious place.

Community kitchens/langars / "Ann-daan", etc. at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand foot-washing station areas.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or

employees should be ensured.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

Provide a mask/cover till the time he/she is examined by a doctor.

Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

A risk will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts need for disinfection.

Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.