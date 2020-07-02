Coronavirus in Bhopal: Daughter, daughter-in-law of BJP corporator among 53 fresh cases, virus claim four more lives

Two family members of a BJP corporator have been tested positive for the infection on Thursday. Besides, son of District TB officer, too has been diagnosed with the infection. A few days earlier the officials himself was had contracted the infection. Bhopal on Thursday recorded 53 positives cases taking the tally to 3046. The death toll has gone up to 105 with four more patients falling prey to the fatal infection in last 24 hours. SDM Rajesh Gupta informed daughter and daughter-in-law of a BJP leader have been tested positive. The family lives in Bagsewania, Misrod Road. Jatkhedi, along Misrod Road, is already hotspot, he added.

Eight positives cases surfaced in reported from Indira Colony and Sudama Nagar of Aishbag. Shymla Hills, Shahjahanabad and Bairagarh reported one case each. A couple are among four persons found infected with the virus at Koh-e-Fiza.

Habibganj and Shahpura areas also reported positives. Sudama Nagar is already hotspot and positive case also surfaced from this area.