Coronavirus in Bhopal: City to remain under 10-day lockdown, essential services to remain open

In view of the spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state capital. Essential services like medical emergency, milk services, vegetable vendors and government shops will be allowed to be functional.

Home Minister, while in talk with the media in Bhopal, announced that the city will remain under lockdown from July 24 night. He urged the residents to be more cautious in the coming days.

"I request everyone to buy all the essential things in the coming two days. Please do not step out of the house until necessary. Only essential services will be functional. Government stores have been ordered to distribute the rashan in rural areas in the coming two days. E-passes will be generated for inter-district movement. Any kind of district border movement will be barred, " said the minister.

"Only lift operators and officials in government offices will be allowed to be present during the lockdown."

The state capital on Wednesday recorded 212 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 4870 in the city. The death toll in the city on the day stood at 138.