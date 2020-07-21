Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 22

Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria, who was air lifted to Medanta, has tested positive. He had developed severe pneumonia. However, four tests were conducted for corona and all were negative in Jabalpur. Two of them were conducted in Victoria Hospital while third sample was sent to Medical College’s virology lab and fourth sample was sent to ICMR NIRTH. All tests were negative. But he tested positive in Medanta.
The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 24,197 positive cases and 756 deaths. Eighteen deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 6225 positive cases and 299 deaths followed by Bhopal with 4658 cases and 142 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 997 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 450 while Neemuch has 550 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 537 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 536. Jabalpur recorded 840 cases.
Morena recorded 1394 cases while Mandsaur and Dhar have recorded 311 cases each. Dewas has reported 382 cases. Sagar recorded 558 cases. Tikamgarh has 244 cases and Raisen has recorded 217 while Bhind has till date 422cases. Sheopur has 168 while Rajgarh has 182 and Barwani recorded 274 cases. Chhindwara has 95 and Rewa has 152 cases. Vidisha has 174 cases. Shajapur has 233 cases while Damoh has 85 and Ashok Nagar has 78 cases.
Datia has 156 cases while Satna has 75 cases and Jhabua has 86 cases. Panna has 79 cases and Balaghat has 74 cases. Sehore has 113 cases. Hoshangabad has 112 while Betul has 171 cases and Shivpuri has 247 cases. Ratlam recorded 314 cases. Chhattarpur has 133 cases. Agar Malwa and Katni have reported 58 cases each while Sidhi and Singrauli have reported 56 cases each. Narsinghpur has 102 cases. Dindori and Umaria have 32 cases each. Alirajpur has 76 and Guna has 59 cases. Shahdol has 51 cases and Anuppur has 52 cases. Niwari and Seoni have 25 cases. Mandla has reported 18 cases. As per health department, 887 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day, 15205 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases: 24197. Deaths: 756. Active cases: 7082. Cured: 16257
