Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 22

Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria, who was air lifted to Medanta, has tested positive. He had developed severe pneumonia. However, four tests were conducted for corona and all were negative in Jabalpur. Two of them were conducted in Victoria Hospital while third sample was sent to Medical College’s virology lab and fourth sample was sent to ICMR NIRTH. All tests were negative. But he tested positive in Medanta.

The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 24,197 positive cases and 756 deaths. Eighteen deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 6225 positive cases and 299 deaths followed by Bhopal with 4658 cases and 142 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 997 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 450 while Neemuch has 550 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 537 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 536. Jabalpur recorded 840 cases.