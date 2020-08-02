Coronavirus in Bhopal: City on powder keg, positivity rate is 13%

BHOPAL: The situation arising out of the corona pandemic was under control in Bhopal. Yet it has gone out of hand during the past one month.

The rate of positive has gone up to13% in the city. According to WHO norms, the number of positivity rate beyond 5% is alarming.

The rise in positive cases indicates there is community spread of the disease in the state capital.

WHO further says if there is rise in positive cases, the number of tests should be increased.

When the lockdown ends on August 4, the markets will reopen in the city. So, a large number of people will gather there. Against this backdrop, the situation arising out of the pandemic may be explosive.