Indore: No official other than duty officers should be allowed in the timber market, says divisional forest officer over immoral practises by officials

The order restricting other than duty officials to go to timber market has been issued before as well. “However, still, we have received many complaints recently and hence, instructions regarding timber market must be strictly complied with,” Fuljhele said.

Further, instructions were issued demanding details of duty officers verbally and in writing to be provided as soon as decided. “If any forest official is found to be entering timber market when not allotted duty of the same, then strict actions would be taken against the officer,” the order said.

Further, it added that requisite action will be taken immediately and officers must note this as a warning. “Timber market is a huge area and hence, official orders are necessary directly to officers ensuring that they do not enter the market when they are not given duty of the same,” Barole said.