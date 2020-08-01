Madhya Pradesh: Two held for poaching peacock in Mandsaur

Two persons were arrested on early Saturday for allegedly poaching a peacock in Dhanadi forest area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
A 12-bore gun, two bullets, knives, and a vehicle have been seized from their possession.
The accused Suleman Khan (35) and Kale Khan (65) have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, said Suwasara police station in-charge Samrath Sinam.
The carcass of the peacock has also been found.
