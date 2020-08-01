Coronavirus in Bhopal: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on July 31

Bhopal: On the 8th day of lockdown in the capital, 168 new corona positive patients were found in the city. With this, the tally of the corona patients in the city reached 6,647. Total of 3,963 patients have been cured so far while the number of active patients stands at 2,508. The death count stands at 176.
Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 838 coronavirus cases, 208 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 31,806, health officials said.
"Among the new cases, the highest 208 was reported from Bhopal, followed by 112 in Indore, 48 in Jabalpur and 47 in Khargone. Also, 614 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery," an official said.
"The number of cases in Indore is now 7,328, which includes 311 deaths. Bhopal has 6,313 cases, including 176 deaths," he added.
MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 31,806, active cases 8,668, new cases 838, deaths 867, discharged 22,271 people tested so far 7,67,571.
Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on July 31:
A 25-year-old youth from BJP office
Congress leader PC Sharma
Two from 74 Bungalow Swami Ganganagar
Three from Sai Residency Bairagarh
Five from Arera Colony
Two from Neem Wali Gali Jinsi crossing
Six from Om Nagar Lalghati
Five of same family from Dawood Ahmed Gali Fatehgarh
Two 16-day-old babies from Municipal Corporation Dussehra ground
One from AIIMS
Woman from Jaypee Hospital
Six of same family from Shivajinagar
A doctor in the medicine department of Gandhi Medical College
Doctor Asif Khan, Assistant Superintendent Hamidia Hospital
One from MANIT Campus
