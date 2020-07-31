Bhopal: TB Hospital begins corona treatment, gets 23 patients

BHOPAL: TB Hospital, which has been converted to Covid Care Centre began treatment of coronvirus patients on Friday. Twenty three patients tested positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital on the day. The state TB Hospital was recently converted to a 100-bed Covid Care Centre by the health department.
Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat inspected the arrangements at hospital and directed the officials concerned to provide the patients with necessary medical facilities and with quality food.
Kiyawat also instructed that basic treatment should be made available to all the patients here. Teams of doctors, medical staffers should remain present 24X7.
Medicine, food, hot water, decoction and milk should be provided to the patients on time, the commissioner said. The toilets should be cleaned regularly and cleanliness should be maintained round the clock. He instructed the administrator of hospital Dr Naveen Bhatia to get a platform of oxygen supply tank constructed at the earliest.
In charge of TB Hospital Covid Care Centre, Dr Parag Sharma said, “Twenty-five beds have been placed in four wards each following the social distancing norms. On the first day, 23 patients were admitted to hospital.. We will do our level best for the treatment of the COVID-patients.”
