Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath welcomes the construction of the Ram temple, says 'Countrymen have longed for this'

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend, as told by the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee its construction.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday was seen applauding the construction of Ram Mandir.

Taking it to the microblogging site, Kamal Nath said that the construction of the temple was long-awaited.

In a tweet, the former CM said, "I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Countrymen had expected and longed for this. Construction of Ram temple is being done with the consent of every Indian. Such thing is possible only in India."