Coronavirus in Bhopal: A panel of experts should be set up to handle the third wave, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to form a committee of experts to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. The committee will study what the possibilities of the third wave are and what should be done to handle it.

At a video-conference with the ministers in charge of the districts, collectors and superintendents of police on Friday, Chouhan said micro-containment zones should be set up in villages where corona cases had been found. This should be done to stop the virus with an iron hand, he said. There should be committees in every village, each house should be surveyed and patients should be identified and provided with treatment, he said.

Chouhan directed the officials to implement the Chief Ministerís Covid-19 Treatment Scheme as early as possible and pass on its benefits to the patients admitted to different hospitals. The scheme would be monitored daily and action would be taken against hospitals exploiting patients in the name of Covid-19 treatment.