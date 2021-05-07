Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh school education board defers practical exams as Covid looms large

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has deferred practical exams of all subjects for the students of class 10 and 12.

The examination controller issued the instructions on Friday. The order said that considering grim situation created due to Covid -9, all practical examinations of class 10, 12, physical education and others have been deferred till further notice.

Earlier, schools were given time till May 20 to finish the practical exams on dates according to their convenience. Corona curfew has been imposed in the state till May 15. This makes it difficult to hold practical exams.

The MPBSE had to postpone board exams after a review last week. All exams- from schools to colleges have been postponed in view of grim corona positive cases. The higher education department had recently decided to hold exams on open book pattern for all classes from next month.