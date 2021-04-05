Mumbai: Degree colleges start MU final-year practical exams via online mode

Practical examinations of last semester for final year students of University of Mumbai (MU) are being conducted by affiliated degree colleges via online mode. Degree colleges are conducting these practical exams via Zoom, Google Meet, Skype or other virtual platforms due to the new lockdown restrictions on account of rising Covid-19 cases.

This year, MU has instructed affiliated degree colleges and universities to conduct practical, project and viva-voce examinations of final year last semester from April 5 to 15, 2021 via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or via telephone, if necessary. MU said, "Degree colleges have to submit marks of internal and practical exams of final year students by April 20 via online mode."

Currently, some degree colleges have started conducting practicals via assignments and online tests. The principal of a Vile Parle college said, "We are conducting assignment and project based internal exams instead of performing laboratory experiments for certain final year study programmes. Students need to submit assignments and complete project work from home before April 15."

Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra west said, "We will conduct viva-voce as part of practical and internal exams of final year students via online mode."

While Tejasvini Anand, a professor said, "We are conducting online tests as part of internal exams for final year students. These tests are time bound and the marks are calculated immediately via the online examination software. Also, we are conducting viva-voce via virtual apps such as Zoom and Google Meet."