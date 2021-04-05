Indore: Confusion over board exams in Madhya Pradesh due to corona, dates may change

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is confusion about the board exams (high school and higher secondary) to be held in the shadow of corona. High school and higher secondary examinations are to begin from April 30 and the corona infection is increasing rapidly.

In such a situation, not only the parents but the government is equally worried and is considering amending the exam date. However, any decision in this regard will be taken after April 15.

On April 12, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will discuss with collectors the status of corona infection.

More than 33 lakh students from across the state will appear for senior school examination, that is, class 9th to 12th. As the state government has refused to give general promotion to board exams, exams may be postponed.

At present, the government is preparing to conduct the examination according to fixed schedule. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is making a plan to ensure that there is no spread of coronavirus at examination centres.

The MPBSE is likely to increase number of examination centres. All the principals have been instructed to set up sub centres for exams within a radius of 500 meters from examination centre to ensure social distancing. From every examination centre, 30 to 50 per cent of the candidates will be shifted.

Class 9 & 11 exam on open book method

The examination for 9th class is to start from April 14. All the schools and colleges in the state are closed till April 15 due to corona. In such a situation, the government is considering to conduct both exams with open book method.