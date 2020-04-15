Coronavirus fear: After suicide attempt by bhopal constable, counselling and motivational sessions for policemen intensified

BHOPAL: Bhopal police have intensified the counselling and motivational sessions of cops after the incident where a constable shot himself on Tuesday.

Policeman Chetan Singh was apprehensive of getting caught with the COVID-19 and he was asking his seniors to shift him elsewhere.

He was not exposed to field duty and was also unable handle the duty.

To avoid any repetition of such incident, the police officials have intensified counselling and also other measures required to boost the morale of their staff who are now on roads amid the lockdown.

However, the note recovered from his possession stated that he was under trauma as his seniors and colleagues were harassing him.

He wrote, he had informed his wife, brother and a friend about his colleagues who were harassing him, but the police have failed to find any name.

Meanwhile, police have intensified counselling of the cops who are in the fields. The cops are getting counselled by psychiatrists and also they are getting support of their seniors.

The senior officials are serving juice and tea to their staff who are on patrolling and keeping vigil in streets.

The cops are not allowed to go home and they are staying in hotels. That is also a reason for stress among them. Besides, there is also fear of COVID-19 and the cops who are not much exposed to the field duty are likely to have apprehensions about it.

The policemen are also being appreciated by their seniors and are being asked about any problem they have.

The police officials said they provide everything required for the cops on field, but we need to do something extra in this hour.

Additional Director General (ADG) Upendra Jain said, “The cops will be counselled more frequently and we will also ensure they do not feel any other problem for which top officials will keep on contacting every police station.”