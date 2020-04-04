Corona Warrior: Despite testing positive, MP Principle Secretary of health Pallavi Jain Govil continues to work

BHOPAL: Covid-19 is slowly taking the state bureaucrats, especially those belonging to the health department, into its jaws.

After IAS officer J Vijay Kumar posted to the health department was tested covid-19 positive, principal secretary of health Pallavi Jain Govil was diagnosed with corona positive.

Besides Vijay Kumar and Govil, additional director of health Veena Sinha was tested positive.

The bureaucracy went into a tizzy after Govil was tested covid-19 positive.

Govil was coordinating with the team comprising IAS officers who were dealing with the disease.

Most of the officers came in contact with Govil, and after she was tested covid-19 positive, other officers also sent their samples for testing.

Despite being tested covid-19 positive, she has not given up fight against the disease.

She continued to work in a closed room in the administrative academy and reviewed the situation across the state over phone and through video-conferencing. She also took part in the video-conferencing of the Chief Minister and issued bulletin for media.

Govil is working without taking care of her health. Her son who recently returned from the USA was quarantined for 14 days. The samples of her husband, principal secretary (finance) Manoj Govil were also sent for testing.

Officers working on her team, like Principal Secretary (medical education) Sanjay Shukla, commissioner of medical education Nishant Wadwade and other IAS officers S Dhanraju and Sudam Khare were tested negative, however.

A big team of the health was working with Sinha. After she was tested positive, the officers and employees of the health department quarantined themselves. Many officers went to JP Hospital to get themselves tested.

2nd team ready

After principal secretary (health) Pallavi Jain Govil and CEO of Ayushman J Vijay Kumar were tested covid-19 positive, a second team of IAS officers was set up. The team will work whenever needed.

As member of the second team principal secretary Rajesh Rajora will look after the work of Govil.

Similarly, Nitesh Vyas will see the work of Faij Ahmad Kidwai and Mohd Suleman will see the work of ICP Keshari.

Umakant Umrao will see the work of Sanjay Dubey and that of Shiv Shekhar Shukla will be looked after by Deepali Rastogi.

DP Ahuja will see the work of Sanjay Shukla, and Chandra Shekhar Borkar will look after the work of Nandakumaram.

Similarly, Manoj Govil will see the work of Anurag Jain; whereas Manu Shrivastava will look after the work of Mohd Suleman.

Ashok Baranwal will see the work of Manoj Shrivastava, and Dhanraju will look after the work of Vijay Kumar.

T Illaya Raja will see the work of Chhavi Bhardwaj. Likewise, Sandeep Yadav will see the work of Nishant Wadwade, and Vivek Porwal will look after the work Swati Meena.