Corona Slaughter: Goat sellers 90% stock lies unsold due to lockdown in Bhopal

Mohsin Ahmed Khan is not a breeder. He is a trader, who buys goats from farmers and sells them to customers. “Even before Covid, the economy was in recession. Then came the disease and lockdown followed. What can be worse for a businessman,” he asks. According to him, he had bought around 40 goats but 90 per cent of the animals remain unsold and it is unlikely that he would be able to get rid of them this year. “Even if I manage to find a customer online how would I deliver the goat? There are check posts in the city and they would not allow transport of animals to places outside Bhopal,” he said.

Mohammed Siddiqui, who has been selling goats for sacrifice on Eid for the past several years, said that he had so far managed to sell seven of the goats bred by him at his farmhouse, located at Ahmedpur Chandal, about 50 km from Bhopal. However, six others still remain unsold. He sells goats on orders received online. “People are facing financial crisis. They have slashed their budgets. In Bhopal, for example, the budget of 70 per cent of the buyers is less than Rs 15,000,” he said. He has sold four goats to customers in Mumbai at the rate of Rs 18,000-Rs 30,000 per goat and three in Bhopal for Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000. With the city put under lock and key, he has no hopes of selling his remaining goats. “I suppose I would have to feed them for the next one year”, he said.

Shabad Iqbal, who sells goats online, said that they are getting a good number of orders through social media for goats but they are unable to make supplies due to the sudden lockdown in Bhopal. “Before lockdown we are getting 20 to 25 calls daily but now it is 10 to 15,” he said. The sales, whether online or offline, have completely ceased, said he, adding that they would be able to make deliveries to only to customers who live in nearby areas,” he said. “The sale is down by 90%. We sold 50 goats last year but to date, this year, we have managed to sell just 10,” Shadab said.