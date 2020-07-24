Bhopal: Politics over lockdown begins, Digvijaya Singh wants relief on Eid, Rakshabandhan

BHOPAL: The government’s decision to place the state capital under lockdown for 10 days has kicked off a debate.
Congress MLAs Areef Masood and PC Sharma demanded relief from lockdown on Bakrid and Rakshabandhan.
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh supported their demand. Home minister Narottam Mishra said if Singh takes the responsibility that the corona pandemic will not spread, he will end the lockdown immediately.
Few Congress leaders are emphasising that August 1 (Bakrid) and August 3 (Rakshabandhan) should be exempted from lockdown.
On the other hand, the administration thinks if any relief is given on those days, a large number of people will move out and disease will spread.
As the district administration does not have enough facility to treat corona patients, the officials want to implement the lockdown with strictness.
“Except for declaring lockdown, the government has no other way,” Mishra said.
To break the cycle of corona pandemic, it has become necessary to declare lockdown, Mishra said, adding that, many places have already been put under lockdown. Earlier, Eid was celebrated during lockdown and Muslims had to offer Namaz from homes.
They had hoped that there would no lockdown during Eid-ul-Adha but the government’s decision to go for it caused resentment among them.
