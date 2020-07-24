Bhopal: Politics over lockdown begins, Digvijaya Singh wants relief on Eid, Rakshabandhan

BHOPAL: The government’s decision to place the state capital under lockdown for 10 days has kicked off a debate.

Congress MLAs Areef Masood and PC Sharma demanded relief from lockdown on Bakrid and Rakshabandhan.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh supported their demand. Home minister Narottam Mishra said if Singh takes the responsibility that the corona pandemic will not spread, he will end the lockdown immediately.

Few Congress leaders are emphasising that August 1 (Bakrid) and August 3 (Rakshabandhan) should be exempted from lockdown.