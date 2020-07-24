Corona party: Bhopal cops bust party held at Trilogy pub where people were smoking hookah, drinking

The raid was conducted at night and from the information received, it is believed that the group was drinking and smoking a hookah, the police said.

The video also has a man cutting several cakes with a sword, similar to a youth who celebrated his birthday in Mumbai’s Bandra.

In the Mumbai case, the youth was arrested for violating lockdown rules.

The youth, identified as Haris Khan, had gathered along with over 30 people for his birthday celebrations on Saturday night on the terrace of Al-Hilal Building. There were 25 cakes arranged for Khan to ring in his birthday, which he cut using a sword in the presence of his friends. This was captured in a video which soon went viral on social media.

A day later, the video was seen by a social activist, who immediately reported it, as none of those in attendees was seen wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

The Bandra Police questioned him and verified the authenticity of the video, following which Khan and 30 of his friends were booked for violating curfew and social distancing norms while gathering in a crowd of more than four people.