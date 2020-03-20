Corona queries flood MP Education Board’s helpline

BHOPAL: The MP Education Board’s Student Helpline is flooded with queries related to coronavirus. Though query starts with postponement of exam, it ends up on advisory for corona virus.

‘It all starts with students calling to confirm about postponement of exams and next tentative dates. Students also confirm the reason behind. When they are informed about coronavirus, they start asking more questions about pandemic,” said counsellor Shabana Khan.

The board helpline receives about 300-500 calls every day that are attended by more than a dozen counsellors. “As soon as the state government announced postponement of all board exams that were scheduled till March 31, helpline appeared flooded with calls from students,” said helpline incharge Hemant Sharma.

Counsellors at board helpline are trained psychologists. Besides guiding students on specific questions on particular subjects, they also prepare them to fight stress.

Most students come to know about coronavirus only after they heard from their parents. “We entertain all their queries about Covid 19 from how it started and number of people affected by it,” a counselor said.

The students also ask about the precautions that need to be taken to prevent corona spread. Parents too contact helpline to inquire about exams.

Though the helpline was opened to deal with students appearing in MP Board exams, the helpline receives calls from students from ICSE and CBSE.