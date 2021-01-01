Corona protocol and norms thrown to the winds, crowds throng Bhopal's Boat Club, temples and other religious places despite Covid

BHOPAL: On the first day of New Year 2021, people in large numbers visited Boat Club, temples and other religious places despite the COVID-19. Corona protocol and norms were thrown to wind. The district administration, too, looked helplessly at this crowd which swarmed at these places marking the end of a sobering 2020 and a hopeful start to 2021.

People gathered at Birla Mandir, Gufa Mandir and other mandirs. Covid guidelines for New Year celebrations have been announced to check the spread of the deadly virus but many people were seen without masks. However, at all the temples and religious places, there are circles marked on the floor indicating social distancing, but it was huge rush and everything regarding COVID norms were set aside.

People in large numbers thronged temples and other religious places to seek the deities’ blessings but many people were seen without masks. They looked hardly bother about social distancing and putting on masks.

Similarly, large number of people of all age groups visited Boat Club. There was a heavy rush and the road leading to Boat Club (Upper Lake) was overcrowded. Under such circumstances, it was too difficult to follow corona protocols, like maintaining social distancing. Besides, most of the people were spotted without masks. A similar condition prevailed at VIP Road where a large number of people visited the Upper Lake side with families.

Traffic jam-like conditions prevailed there just because of increased vehicular movement. Bikers, cars and other vehicles were stranded in traffic jam-like conditions at Kamla Park, too.