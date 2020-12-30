Jashn-e-Bhopal: Boat Club all decked up welcoming the new year

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has decorated the Boat Club for Jashn-e-Bhopal to welcome the New Year.

Around 20 trees, located at the Club, have been decorated with colourful lights. Besides, four selfie booths have been installed on the road leading to the club. The booths are based on themes like nature, heritage, pilgrims and wildlife tourism of the state.

Managing director of the corporation S Vishwanathan said that a LED screen of 20ft x10ft will be installed at the entry gate of the club. The advertisement of the state tourism will be displayed.

Besides, classical music will be played on public address systems and digital fireworks will be shown on the screen to welcome New Year at midnight.