Corona Impact in Bhopal: Outsiders’ entry into Mantralaya banned

BHOPAL: Outsiders will not be allowed inside Mantralaya because of the corona pandemic.

The General Administration Department has issued an order in this regard to the chief security officer.

The ban on entry of outsiders was in place during the lockdown when the offices were open, but after the unlocking, the restriction was relaxed.

The entry of people, other than Mantralaya employees and other than those coming for government work, will be banned.