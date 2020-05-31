Corona fear in Bhopal: BMC not to install public water kiosks this year

BHOPAL: Unlike other years, this summer the civic body will not place earthen water pots at public places in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While, health safety concern remains the main reason against setting up public water kiosks, the municipal authorities also believe that summer is on its last leg and placing earthen water pots would not serve much purpose. People remained indoors almost the entire summer season and now then the restrictions are being lifted, the monsoon is over a fortnight away.

In order to provide potable drinking water to people at public places, the Bhopal Municipal corporations used to install water kiosks at prominent places across city to quench the thirst of people moving out of their homes in scorching heat. However, due to corona spread this year, the municipal body has decided against setting up such public water kiosks. The people moving out of their houses for work or other activities will have to arrange for drinking water on their own.

Meanwhile, the civic body, and other voluntary organisations are continuing with the distribution of food packets and water pouch to the needy labourers in the lockdown. The people, however, are of the opinion that the civic body should set up kiosks distributing packed water pouches. The municipal body had floated the tenders for the earthen pots before the lockdown was enforced, however, COVID-19 outbreak has changed the situation completely, thus prompting the authorities to withdraw the tenders. The officials have no plan to re-float the tenders as they feel that summers are just about to end.

RN Pathya, an employee of the water works department of BMC said the earthen water pots were to be placed at public places but now ‘we feel there is no need of it’.