Coordinate with party workers every 15 days: MP Congress incharge Deepak Babaria to ministers

BHOPAL: AICC general secretary and state in charge Deepak Babaria took the meeting of the ministers and asked them to coordinate with the party workers every 15 days.

Congress leader has decided to hold the meeting of the ministers to discuss the issues related to the organisation and the government. On Tuesday more than 10 ministers met the leader, the rest of them will meet him on Wednesday. He will also meet the Chief Minister in evening.

Babaria also asked them to categorise the problems of the workers, he added that some of the problems are related to the election as some or the other had filed the complaint against him in the police station.

He asked them to redress it with the coordination with the police officials. Some of the problems are related to the fraud, lapses and irregularities done by the officer or public representatives in the developmental works.

Babaria asked them to pay attention on such types of complaint and should take legal action in such complaints.

After meeting Babaria, the general administration minister Dr Govind Singh said that it is asked by the leader to focus on the Vachan Patra. He have asked to complete the promises upto 90 per cent till the completion of the government’s second year.

Dr Singh also answered about the complaint raised by the ministers time to time that the officers did not pays attention on their orders.

The minister stated “Its my suggestion, the officers are like horses, if you hold the reins properly, the will work accordingly and if you hold them loosely, it will make the horse uncontrollable”.

Home minister Bala Bachchan informed that earlier he was also the in charge of the sate Maharashtra and had taken such meetings.

“In such meetings, feedback is given and also feedback and instructions are taken from the leader,” he added.

Energy minister Priyavrat Singh, new and renewal energy minister Harsh Yadav, medical education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh, irrigation minister Hukum Singh Karada, PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, rural development minister Kamleshwar Patel and few more ministers met the leader.