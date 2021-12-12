Coonoor Helicopter Crash: Mortal remains of Jitendra Kumar arrive in Bhopal, last rite to performed in his native village in Sehore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of Para Commondo Jitendra Kumar, who was among the defence personnel killed in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, have reached Bhopal.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place at state Hanger in Bhopal, where military officials and political leaders paid their tribute to the martyr. He was also given a gun salute.

Jitendra Kumar, 31, a resident of Dhamand village of Sehore district, was deployed in the security of Chief of Defence Staff (CSD), General Bipin Rawat.

Earlier on Wednesday, General Rawat along with his wife and 11 of his security personnel were killed in an IAF helicopter crash that occurred in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

According to information, the mortal remains of Jitendra will be taken to his native village via road and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the rite last.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Sagar civic body gets pat on back from CM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:56 AM IST