Madhya Pradesh: Sagar civic body gets pat on back from CM

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal corporation has got a pat on the back from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for getting first position by distributing loans under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swanidhi Yojna, official sources said on Saturday.

Each of 8, 406 beneficiaries was given Rs 10,000 in the first phase and obtained the first position in allotting bank loans in the state.

A sum of Rs 15, 00, 000 was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under Swanidhi Scheme.

Similarly, the municipal corporation set up stalls at the meeting venue under the NULM scheme to make women self-reliant. It was called ‘Son Chidia Livelihood Festival’.

The foodstuff prepared the women self-help group and various items made with the help of cow dung were exhibited at the site. Various programmes launched by the skill development training centre were also exhibited at the site through the municipal corporation.

Ministers of MP cabinet Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh, Member of Parliament RFaj Bahadur Singh legislator Shailendra Jain, divisional commissioner Mukesh Shukla, collector Deepak Arya, commissioner of the municipal corporation RP Ahirwar and several people’s representatives were present at the function.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:03 AM IST