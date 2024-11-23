Continue Pre-PG Medical Counseling Till November 24 Midnight, But Do Not Declare Results Till Next Hearing: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh principal bench of the High Court in Jabalpur on Friday instructed the State government to continue with the first round of counseling for Pre-PG medical till November 24 (12:00 midnight). However, it directed against declaring the results till the next hearing, which is scheduled for November 28.

The division bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dhramadhikari and Justice Anuradha Shukla passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the merit list issued by the State for Madhya Pradesh State Registered Candidates for NEET PG Counselling (MD/MS Course) - 2024.

As per the petition, after All India Result for NEET-PG 2024, which was conducted in two shifts, was prepared utilizing the normalization process as notified vide National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Public Notice dated August 10 this year, the State has not adopted the normalization process for the second time which has resulted in anomaly in the State merit list.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared for petitioners, said, “ All the candidates for the aforesaid examination being in-service category candidates have received equal 30% marks for serving in the rural areas. The choice filling and choice locking for the first round had already been commenced w.e.f. November 21 which will end on November 24 (12:00 Midnight). Thereafter the first round allotment result would be declared on November 26. Therefore, in view of the aforesaid anomaly in state merit list, candidates would be put at a great loss.”