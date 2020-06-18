Congress will have only Digvijaya Singh to Rajya Sabha from MP

BHOPAL: The SP, BSP and independent MLAs have given their support to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The polling for the three Rajya Sabha seat will be held on Friday and the Congress is sure to win one seat and the BJP may win two seats.

For Congress, only Digvijaya Singh is set to be elected for the second consecutive time with 54 votes. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has asked 54 of its 92 MLAs to cast their first preference vote for Digvijaya. The former chief minister needs 52 votes to get elected to Rajya Sabha.

The Congress other nominee Phool Singh Baraiya, a Dalit leader, however, stands a very slim chance of making it to the upper house of Parliament with only 38 votes.