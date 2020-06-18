Congress will have only Digvijaya Singh to Rajya Sabha from MP

BHOPAL: The SP, BSP and independent MLAs have given their support to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The polling for the three Rajya Sabha seat will be held on Friday and the Congress is sure to win one seat and the BJP may win two seats.
For Congress, only Digvijaya Singh is set to be elected for the second consecutive time with 54 votes. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has asked 54 of its 92 MLAs to cast their first preference vote for Digvijaya. The former chief minister needs 52 votes to get elected to Rajya Sabha.
The Congress other nominee Phool Singh Baraiya, a Dalit leader, however, stands a very slim chance of making it to the upper house of Parliament with only 38 votes.
The CLP meeting was held for the second day at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath house on Thursday.
Detailed discussions were made in the meeting, the role of BSP, SP and four independent MLAs were also discussed.
In this case Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh will become the member of the Rajya Sabha and the other candidate Phool Singh Baraiya may lose the election.
The MLAs discussed the pending by-elections on 24 seats, it is stated that the digital platform will help them win the by-elections.
The state incharge Mukul Vasnik stressed that the leaders shall use the social media platform to defeat their opponent in the election.
In the meeting all 92 Congress MLAs participated, along with the other senior party leaders.
Good relation with Nath: Diggy
In the CLP meeting Digvijaya Singh shared his history of relations with former CM Nath and he will be completing 50 years in politics next year and is having relations with Nath for 40 years.
Many times, many people tried to create rift between them, but understanding between the two kept their relations healthy, he said.
