Condition Of Live Registration With Employment Exchange Unnecessary, Unlawful: HC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court’s principal bench of Jabalpur has observed that the requirement of a live registration with the employment exchange is not only unnecessary but even unlawful. Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia passed the order in this regard.

Advocate Amrit Ruprah appeared for the petitioners, who had cleared the written test for the post of constable and were not permitted to participate in the physical proficiency test on the ground that they did not have a live registration with the employment exchange.

The counsel argued that it is a settled legal position that insistence on a live registration with employment exchange is not only unnecessary but even unlawful.

Agreeing with her submissions, the court directed the respondents to permit the petitioners to participate in the physical test and if they are found eligible, then they shall proceed further in accordance with law. The aforesaid exercise is directed to be completed within one month from the date of production of certified copy of the order.

The government had issued an advertisement for recruitment of Jail Prahari through Professional Examination Board, Bhopal, known as Jail Prahari Recruitment Test, 2020. The petitioner also participated in the recruitment process and filled up his form. He cleared the written examination as well as cleared physical test.

However, during scrutiny of the documents, it was verbally informed to the petitioner that since his registration with district employment exchange has expired and was not valid at the time of submission of application form, accordingly, he is being declared disqualified.

The government in its reply took a stand that there was a specific provision in the advertisement requiring live certificate with employment with exchange and since petitioner's registration with the employment exchange had expired, therefore, he was not qualified to be considered for recruitment to the post.