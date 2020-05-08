‘Coming closer’ amid pandemic, couples taste the ‘Me-time’

Social distancing for such a long period is keeping corona pandemic at bay but the couples closer. It appears that they are enjoying the corona lockdown up to the hilt.

They are spending time talking to each other, watching TV and doing household work together.

Though cases of domestic violence and abuse were being reported at hike amid corona but some of the women homemakers know perfectly how to manage the mental pressure in the current situation. Free Press talked to few of them where mostly said that their husbands share household chores with them. They often cook some special items and take care of their children.

Being fenced in home for such a long period has given them an opportunity to remain close to their husbands cited the women said.

Sonia Soni

We have made up our mind to work together. If my husband Manish who is businessman is not able to do the work but he helps in maintaining peace at home. He takes care of children by helping them in their online studies and teaching music. After getting time from work and children, we spend quality time together later night which we didn’t get earlier. We are also doing evening walk, lunch and dinner together. He is now realising the importance of women and how she handles home and where he should look after. So, he has become more caring for me. His demands are also increased but unki demands ko pura karne mein humein bhi maza aata hai (I enjoy fulfilling his demands).

Anju Verma

I am spending quality time with my husband and kids. I have taught my husband things which he didn’t know including cooking. He has also learned how to do cleaning and dusting and keeping things at their right place. My hubby has now realised how much we women have to work at home. My husband, Satyendra, runs a coaching institute and earlier he could hardly find any time to spend with us. We are having meals together. We are dealing with the situation in a positive manner.

Sadhna Parmar

My husband, Sandeep, works in a factory at Mandideep. He used to leave for his office at 8.30 am and was back only by 9 in the evening. After the lockdown was imposed, we moved to Shujalpur, where my father-in-law owns a big chunk of land. Earlier, our visits to this place were limited to weekends. It is for the first time that we have spent a month here. And what a month! We are learning the basics of farming; my son has learned how to recognise different species of flowers. Here we don’t feel like we are cooped up in the home. We can always make a round of the garden. In fact, my kids are so happy that they don’t want to go back to Bhopal. “Mamma ham log yaheen raheinge (Mother, we will live here)”, they say.

Kajal Ledwani

I have taught my husband how to make poha and how to prepare vegetables for cooking. He owns two shops – one of mobile accessories and other of watches – and earlier, except for breakfast, we did not have any meals together. Now, of course, the situation has changed. My husband prepares tea in the mornings and the evenings. The son also helps. We also enjoy watching movies on Amazon Prime together. Our domestic help is not coming but as my husband and son share the household work, it is not a burden.