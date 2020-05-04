Bhopal: Couple weddings vowing constitution

Sehore: A couple got married in the district vowing to the constitution on Monday. The wedding got formalized in the auditorium of Malviya Balai community Mata Mandir near Nadi Square.

The couple Santosh and Imrat took the blessings of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar by offering flowers and pronounced each other husband and wife.

The president of the temple committee Ramkrishna Malviya, president of trade union Anarsingh Malviya, president of Bharat Vidyarthi Morcha, Rajesh Malviya and the family members of the couple.

The witnesses ensured that they were sanitized and well-equipped with all the safety gear before the ceremony began. The groom, Santosh Malviya, belongs to Thuna village in Sehore and the bride, Imrat Malviya, hails from Sherpur village under Kalapipal Tehsil.

They vowed to the constitution and exchanged Varmalas in the presence of limited number of people, keeping in mind the lockdown regulations and social distancing norms.

The son of Hariprasad Malviya and the daughter of Gangaram Malviya promised to take care of each other till their last breath and be equals in their bond. The family had taken permission from the sub-divisional magistrate for the ceremony.