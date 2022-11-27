e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCold wave hits Madhya Pradesh

Cold wave hits Madhya Pradesh

Pachmarhi records 5.2 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pachmarhi recorded 5.2 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Friday -Saturday. Malajhkhand recorded 6.3 degree celsius while Nowgaon recorded 6.5 degree Celsius and Umaria recorded 7.2 degree Celsius.

The temperature continues to be low in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal recorded 9.8 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 11.6 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded 7.4 degree Celsius while Mandla recorded 8.3 degree Celsius.

Datia recorded 8.5 degree Celsius while Chhindwada recorded 8.6 degree Celsius and Gwalior recorded 8.7 degree Celsius.

Metrological department forecast for cold wave in Chhatarpur, Jabalpur, and Balaghat district. The western disturbance which was on Pakistan turned weak infusing chill in the central parts of the country.

