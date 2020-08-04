‘Coaching is the mantra of the past’, say Bhopal boys who crack UPSC exam

The UPSC 2019 result declared on Tuesday saw two talents from Bhopal securing rank in top 20. Abhishek Saraf is ranked eighth and Anmol Jain 14th. Both have lots in common. Both studied in Campion School and are IITians. Abhishek did his engineering from IIT Kanpur while Anmol from IIT Delhi. Both believe in hard work, discipline and self study. With specific guidance they cracked the most prestigious exams on their own

Didn’t waste time, says Abhishek

I studies in Campion School till class 10. My father was an architect, whom I lost in childhood. I was determined to become an engineer and prepared for it, cracked engineering entrance and got admission in IIT Kanpur. I did civil engineering from there.

Till then, I used to think engineering and specifically civil engineering as the best trait in the world. In IIT Kanpur, I learnt a lot.

IIT Kanpur is known for research oriented studies and I read a lot. The campus had a great impact on my approach and developed a research bent of mind.

After completing my engineering degree I appeared for Indian Engineering Services (IES) in 2013 and secured 6th rank but started preparing for the UPSC. I started working with the railways. Working with railways changed my way of thinking and I realised engineering was not the only best trait in the world and realised importance of other things as well. Then I understood that all disciplines have equal role to play and no one is superior.

This was my fourth attempt with the UPSC. Even earlier I used to reach till interview round where I realised that I need to do more. During my preparation I used to study for about 12 hours but I used to watch movies, TV series as well to keep my mind fresh.

Self study sans coaching: Anmol

My father and mother both are doctors but none of them ever tried to coerce me and my brother Akshay to become doctors. Thanks to them. I studied in Bharat Jyoti School in Mandla as my father Dr Sanjay Jain was posted there. Then he was transferred to Bhopal and I got admission in Campion School. I used to study on my own and was fortunate enough to get good teachers and schools who also motivated me for self study and self evaluation. Contd. on P8

The result of self studies was that I cracked engineering exam and got admission in IIT Delhi where I completed my engineering in textiles.

Then I started preparation for the UPSC exams and kept focus on civil services. I also got a job but my focus remained on the UPSC studies. I was successful in my fifth attempt. My first attempt taught me basic lessons on how to crack the UPSC and from my second to fourth attempts; I used to clear my written main exams but could not go through the interview round.

My family members told me about Jito Administrative Training Foundation in Delhi-a social organization run by Jains for society members. Last year I went there for a while to take tips on cracking the interview.

Self evaluation and self confidence are keys to success. I give all the credit to my parents who motivated me and never to lose hope.