UPSC Exam 2019: Results declared on upsc.gov.in; Pradeep Singh tops

The final results for Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2019 are announced.
Candidates can check their results at -upsc.gov.in.
The written part of Civil Services Examination was healed in in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August.
A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.
