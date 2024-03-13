CM To Sagar MLA: “You’ve Held One Finger And Are Trying To Grab All…"

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pulled up local legislator Shailendra Jain at a meeting in Sagar on Wednesday. When Yadav was addressing the meeting, Jain reached the stage with a list of demands. The meeting that Yadav was addressing was held to inaugurate the digital system of Avanti Bai Lodhi University by pressing a button.

From the stage, Yadav said to Jain, “Don’t be greedy. Enough has been done. I can neither see anything nor hear anything more.” “You have caught one finger, then two, and now, you are trying to catch all the fingers. Wait for a while. Don’t hurry, because it is not my last visit; I will come again and again,” Yadav said.

Yadav made some announcements on the recommendations of Jain, but when the latter went to the stage to get all the demands fulfilled the Chief Minister pulled him up. Just before the incident, when Jain was addressing the crowd, he said he had no hesitation to demand anything for the public. Jain also urged the Chief Minister to give Bharat Ratna to Hari Singh Gaur. He said that he felt Gaur should be given Bharat Ratna.

Yadav said he announced on January 20 that an Ayurveda Medical College would be set up in Sagar. He said that the Ayurveda College would be named after Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj and that it would be a true tribute to this great saint. Yadav also announced that a road would be built in the name of Sant Ravidas. On the demand of the people’s representatives, Yadav said that post-graduate courses would be started in the government collage at Makronia and a graduate-level science department set up in Kesli.