Bhopal: MBBS Student Raped For 2 Yrs On Marriage Pretext

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old MBBS student belonging to Sehore was raped for two years on the pretext of marriage, the police said. The accused refused to marry her later after which she lodged a complaint at police station on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, police said.

According to Bag Sewaniya police, the woman met Ankit Chouhan, a native of Shahganj, in Sehore district, at a wedding function in Bhopal. He introduced himself as an MBBS student of a medical college in Bhopal. After the duo struck a good and exchanged contacts, he visited woman’s house in Bhopal in 2022. She was alone at her house and Chouhan proposed for marriage.

When she accepted the marriage proposal, Chouhan violated her and reminded her that he would marry her soon. Following this, he repeated the act on multiple occasions at different locations in the city. Recently, he visited the woman again at her house but refused to marry her. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint at police station on Wednesday.

Chef dies after hit by truck

A 33-year-old chef working at a local restaurant died on the spot after he was hit by a truck in Bairagarh on Tuesday late night. The truck driver fled. According to Bairagarh police, deceased Vicky Parihar (33) was returning home from work when the accident took place. He was a head chef at a restaurant located in Bairagarh, an area where he lived. On Tuesday night, he was walking back home. Near Kalka temple, when he was crossing the road, a speeding truck mowed him down. He bled profusely and died on the spot a few minutes later. The passers-by took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Efforts are underway to arrest driver.