CM to ministers; Take strict action to curb corruption in Bhopal

CM Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of the corruption, which dominated the recently held Karnataka assembly election, may be seen in Madhya Pradesh. After the officer-on-special duty (OSD) of the Higher Education Department Sanjay Jain was sacked on the charges of corruption, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the ministers to take stringent action to curb corruption. He advised the ministers to remain alert about corruption and take immediate action against the corrupt officers.

There should be zero tolerance policy against corruption which will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said. A class one officer has been sacked, so action should be taken against corrupt officers without delay, he said. Chouhan further e said a decision on approval for prosecution of officials, sought by Special Establishment Police (SPE) of Lokayukta and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), should be immediately taken. The issue of 40% commission played an important role in Karnataka election. Since the state government does not want corruption should be an issue in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister has become very strict about it.

