CM Public Service Campaign: More than 75,000 applications received in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 75,000 applications have been received for Ayushman Cards in the district in the camps under the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign.

Under the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign, a special campaign is being run in the urban and rural areas of the district to benefit beneficiary-oriented schemes, in which the eligible beneficiaries are selected and forms are submitted to give them the benefits of the government's scheme, according to officials.

Additional Collector Sandeep Kerketta informed that so far more than 75,000 applications have been received from the district in the camps under the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign. He said that 60 to 70 percent of the beneficiaries benefitted on the spot through the camps.

Additional Collector Kerketta informed that after examining these applications received in urban and rural camps, eligible beneficiaries would be benefited in the second phase. He said that camps are being organized every day to benefit beneficiary-oriented schemes. The first phase will last till October 5. In the second phase, all eligible beneficiaries will be benefited by October 31, after examining the remaining applications received in the first phase.

Kerketta informed us that door-to-door survey work is also being done. Efforts are being made that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the schemes of the government. He directed all the officers of the district to not hesitate in the beneficiary-oriented schemes and ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the schemes.