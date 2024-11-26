 CM Mohan Yadav Showcases Investment Potential Of MP In London; Pays Tribute To Dr. Ambedkar On Constitution Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Showcases Investment Potential Of MP In London; Pays Tribute To Dr. Ambedkar On Constitution Day

CM Mohan Yadav Showcases Investment Potential Of MP In London; Pays Tribute To Dr. Ambedkar On Constitution Day

Pitching for Madhya Pradesh he said that the state government is transparent and unlike other states like Maharashtra, availability of land is not a problem.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has immense possibilities in the field of investment and invited businessmen to invest in the state. He was addressing an interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in London on the second day of his United Kingdom tour on Tuesday.

Pitching for Madhya Pradesh he said that the state government is transparent and unlike other states like Maharashtra, availability of land is not a problem. He praised the leadership skill of PM Narendra Modi who led the country through the troubled time of corona and took various steps to save the people.

Read Also
MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...
article-image

CM went to Dr BR Ambedkar House in London to mark the Constitution Day on Tuesday. He, accompanied by his wife, garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar and recited the Preamble of the Constitution. During his study period in London in 1921-22, Dr Ambedkar had stayed at this bungalow.

“ If the biggest democracy of the world is united then Dr Ambedkar has the biggest contribution in it,” he said. He underlined that justice is the soul of Constitution and it could be achieved if we walk on the path shown by it. He was of the view that people should know about the difficulties which were encountered while framing the Constitution along with understanding its Preamble.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Throughout the year, programmes will be held to inform people about the main theme of the Constitution. He thanked PM for develop places connected with Dr Ambedkar as a pilgrim sites. He also informed that anniversary of Dr Hari Singh Gaur, who founded Sagar University and was member of Constitution Assembly, also falls on November 26. Dr Gaur donated his entire property for the establishment of Sagar University.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Metro Nears Completion: Trial Runs & Safety Tests Await Final Stretch Of Orange Line

Bhopal Metro Nears Completion: Trial Runs & Safety Tests Await Final Stretch Of Orange Line

MP Transport Department Plans Revamp To Boost Rural Connectivity With Public Transport Model

MP Transport Department Plans Revamp To Boost Rural Connectivity With Public Transport Model

Rising Exam Stress Pushes MP Students To Helpline: Over 1.5 Lakh Calls Address Anxiety & Study...

Rising Exam Stress Pushes MP Students To Helpline: Over 1.5 Lakh Calls Address Anxiety & Study...

40th Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Decades On, Survivors’ Struggle For Medical Care Sees No...

40th Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Decades On, Survivors’ Struggle For Medical Care Sees No...

Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be...

Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be...