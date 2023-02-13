Bhopal: CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

CM Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal: The war of words continued between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath yet on Monday, blaming each other over unfulfilled promises.

Taking a jibe at a Congress meeting that was held to prepare manifesto for upcoming elections, on Monday, CM Chouhan said that the opposition party is rather framing a 'Letter of Lies'.

He questioned, "Why did Kamal Nath, during his 18-month tenure as CM, discontinued the BJP govt's scheme that offered a nutrition grant of Rs 1000 per month to women of Baiga, Bharia, Saharia communities?"

CM Chouhan said that the sum was given so that the women they can arrange basic necessities like fruits, vegetables, pulses and grocery items for children. “ I want to ask you why did your government stopped the grant."

Hitting back, Nath said BJP, in its manifesto, had promised that it would develop 50 Gokul Gram on the lines of National Gokul Mission for the conservation of indigenous breeds. "Now, where are these Gokul Gram," he quipped.

